Prince George’s County Man Sentenced to 7-Year Prison Term for Attacks on Motorists Over Three-Day Period

Adrian Proctor, 23, of Fort Washington, Md., has been sentenced to a 7 ½-year prison term for carjacking and other charges stemming from a pair of crimes that took place over a three-day period, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Robert J. Contee III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Proctor pleaded guilty in October 2021, in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, to carjacking, attempted robbery and a felon-in possession firearms offense. The plea, which was contingent upon the Court’s approval, called for an agreed upon 7 ½-year prison term. Yesterday, the Honorable James A. Crowell IV approved the agreement and sentenced Proctor accordingly. Judge Crowell denied the defense request for sentencing under the Youth Rehabilitation Act. Following his prison term, Proctor will be placed on three years of supervised release.

According to the government’s evidence, on June 19, 2020, at approximately 6:45 a.m., Proctor was in a car that rammed into an Audi in the 1400 block of P Street NW.

Both the victim and Proctor got out of their vehicles, and Proctor, who was armed with a firearm, demanded the victim’s car keys. He then got into the victim’s car and fled westbound on P Street NW.



In a second incident, on June 22, 2020, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Proctor was in a vehicle that double-parked next to a Chevrolet Camaro in the 2900 block of V Street NE.

The victim was in the Camaro, attempting to take a nap. Proctor reached inside, unlocked the door, and attempted to pull the victim out of the driver’s seat. The victim complained and screamed to people nearby to call the police. The victim took the key out of the ignition and ran.

Proctor unsuccessfully attempted to start the vehicle with another key that was left inside. He then fled with a backpack and portable speaker that he took from the car, but he was arrested afterward by the Metropolitan Police Department and has been in custody ever since.

