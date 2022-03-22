12-Year-Old Arrested for Robbery in Glen Burnie

On Saturday, March 19, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 7900 block of Ritchie Highway for a robbery of a citizen. The juvenile victim advised he was approached by a suspect who implied he was armed.

The suspect demanded the victim’s personal property and went through the victim’s pockets before fleeing the scene. Officers and K9s searched the area for the suspect.

A police K9 located the suspect in a wooded area, and he was taken into custody. The suspect was charged accordingly.

There were no injuries reported in this incident.

The suspect is identified as a 12-year-old male of Glen Burnie.