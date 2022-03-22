Charles County Police, Office of the State Fire Marshal Investigating Fatal Brush Fire That Killed Man in Charlotte Hall

A team of investigators with the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maryland State Forest Service are investigating the death of an elderly male victim during a brush fire at 7730 Kent Drive in Charlotte Hall on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

On Sunday, March 20, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., firefighters from Charles and St. Mary’s County along with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported brush fire at 7730 Kent Drive in Charlotte Hall.

Upon arrival, responders were told by a neighbor that the resident was in the fire area and appeared to be deceased. Firefighters extinguished the fire involving brush and debris with extension to an outbuilding on the property. A deceased male was found in the involved area.

Investigators concluded the fire originated in the rear of several outbuildings on the property and was caused by the victim burning debris, which, due to high wind conditions, extended from the area of origin to other combustible material and one of the outbuildings.

The victim was entangled in metal debris and could not escape the fast-moving fire.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where he will be positively identified.

