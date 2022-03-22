VIDEO: State Fire Marshal Investigating Camper Trailer and House Fire in California, No Injuries Reported

On Monday, March 21, 2022, at approximately 12:05 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Hollywood responded to 45834 North Poteat Court in California, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a small travel trailers completely engulfed in flames threatening two residences.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in under two minutes and extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Photos courtesy of the NAS Patuxent River Fire Department.



