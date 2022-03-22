No Injuries Reported After Boat Fires at Rod ‘N’ Reel Marina in Chesapeake Beach

On Monday, March 21, 2022, at approximately 8:15 a.m., firefighters from Calvert and Anne Arundel County responded to the Rod ‘N’ Reel Marina located at 4160 Mears Avenue in Chesapeake Beach, for the reported boat on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two boats fully engulfed in flames threatening the pier and other boats.

Firefighters operated on the scene for approximately three hours. The fire was placed under control in approximately 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police responded to the scene along with other resources to address environmental concerns.

All photos are courtesy of the North Beach and Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Departments.

