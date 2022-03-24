St. Mary’s County School Bus Involved in Motor Vehicle Collision with NO Injuries in Leonardtown

On Thursday, March 24, 2022, at approximately 7:50 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Fairground’s Road in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle collision involving a school bus with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle and bus #541 involved.

Firefighters from Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, emergency medical personnel, and St. Mary’s County Emergency Services responded and received 42 signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

St. Mary’s County Public Schools Department of Transportation is on the scene.