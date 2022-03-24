“Mad About Leonardtown” Two Day A&E Extravaganza on May 6, and May 7, 2022

Come to Leonardtown for First Friday Event Weekend in May to join in a unique experience that will both thrill and delight! In honor of the completion of Leonardtown’s latest, most unique mural titled “Alice in Leonardtown”, the Town will throw a two-day spectacular from Friday, May 6th – Saturday, May 7th! The weekend festivities include the following and much more:

FOR ADULTS: The Mad About Leonardtown A&E Cocktail Party & Fundraiser (Must be 21 or over, limited tickets available)

The Town of Leonardtown and the Fenwick Inn invite you to join them for an exciting evening of arts and entertainment at the Mad About Leonardtown A&E Cocktail Party & Fundraiser on First Friday, May 6, 2022 from 6 PM – 10PM! Join us for a one-of-a-kind celebration featuring fabulous performances, magic and art. The Fenwick Inn will host a CURIOUSER and CURIOUSER cocktail party featuring unique entertainment (aerial acrobatics, flow artistry, fire dancing, magic and illusions), charcuterie, specialty drinks and more. The main event of the evening will be a live and silent auction featuring the works of talented local artists, fabulous destination packages and exciting experiences to help raise funding for Leonardtown’s Arts & Entertainment District. Experience an evening of WONDER and EXCITEMENT – dine with beloved Lewis Carroll characters come to life, be amazed by thrilling sights, sounds and tastes, and experience the vibrant works of local artists while helping to continue the dynamic arts and entertainment you’ve come to love in Leonardtown. For tickets and more information visit: ­­­VisitLeonardtownMD.com/AliceinLeonardtown.

FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY: The Alice in Leonardtown A&E Mural Ribbon Cutting and Movie Festival (this event is FREE and open to the public – there may be a fee for select activities and food)

Join us on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 7 PM – 9:30 PM for the unveiling of Leonardtown’s newest mural – “Alice in Leonardtown”. Talented local artists, Tom Rogers and Dan Ropp, have created a spectacularly creative mural, inspired by the beloved Lewis Carrol book and the animated movie about a young girl named Alice who goes on a WONDERous journey (can you guess the book/movie name?). The mural provides anyone who views it with a visual journey through the WONDERS of Leonardtown and St. Mary’s County including local landmarks, figures and delicacies. Following the Ribbon Cutting will be a free movie screening of the animated classic adaptation of this beloved story for the big screen. The movie will be shown on the mural, which doubles as an outdoor movie screen. The evening will be hosted by Leonardtown’s very own Alice! Come dressed as your favorite WONDERLAND character, have your picture taken with Alice and enjoy activities, food and movie fun! For more information go to: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/AliceinLeonardtown.

