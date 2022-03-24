Historic Sotterley’s Growing for Good Potato Planting on Saturday, March 26, and Saturday, April 2, 2022

Historic Sotterley is looking for volunteers who enjoy the great outdoors, don’t mind getting dirty, and want to aid others to help us plant potatoes as part of our Growing for Good program!

There are two dates to choose from to help us out – or you can come to both! This event is family friendly for children ages 5 and up, and a great opportunity for Girl Scout or Boy Scout troops to meet volunteer requirements. Please register in advance so we can better plan our efforts.

We recommend gloves, shoes, and clothes that you are not afraid to get dirty! This event is weather-dependent. Please keep an eye out on our website and Facebook page for any cancellations due to rain or wet fields.

Sotterley’s Growing for Good program sustainably farms fresh produce each year and donates it to local food pantries. Over the years, we have donated more than 90,000 pounds of produce, and we can’t wait to grow even more this year! Planting potatoes is the first step in our tradition, but we also grow tomatoes, greens, cucumbers, eggplants, and more!

Events are held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, and Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 9:00 a.m., to 12:30 p.m.