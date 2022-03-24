St. Mary’s County Community Shred & Medication Take Back Day – Saturday, April 9, 2022

Do you have paper documents with personal information that you’d like to purge? Or do you have unused, unwanted, or expired medications in your cabinets? Dispose of these items safely at the Community Shred & Medication Take Back Day.

This event will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 9:00 a.m., to 1:00 p.m., at the Department of Aging & Human Services, located at 41780 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

Join Cpl. Rachael Roszell from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m. in the Department of Aging & Human Services Building for a presentation on identity protection.

The Department of Aging & Human Services is pleased to work with the St. Mary’s County Health Department, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation to provide this free event to the community. During the event, shredding services, medication collection, and safe disposal of medical sharps services will be offered.

For more information, contact Community Programs & Outreach Manager Sarah Miller at [email protected] or 301-475-4200, ext. 1073.

For information on the safe disposal of medication and medical sharps such as needles, lancets and syringes, please visit www.smchd.org/disposal.