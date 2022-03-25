Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward in Shooting of 17-Year-Old Male in White Plains

On March 23, 2022, at 3:03 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Continental Drive and Sandestin Place in White Plains, for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his arm. An officer rendered first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Witnesses told SMNEWSNET the suspect was a black male armed with a handgun who fled in a white Buick passenger vehicle with temp registration tags.

Detectives are pursuing leads and ask anyone with information to call Det. Johnson at 301-609-6453.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s).

The investigation is ongoing.