College Park Man Charged with Murder After Killing His Mother

The Homicide Unit charged a suspect in connection with a homicide on Wednesday inside of a College Park apartment.

The suspect is 30-year-old Junior Bernard, Jr. of College Park. He’s charged with the murder of his mother, 61-year-old Marlene Sloley. They lived together in the apartment where the crime occurred.

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers responded to the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road for a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they located the victim inside of her apartment unresponsive suffering from trauma. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect fatally assaulted his mother during a dispute. After the murder, he fled the scene. Officers took him into custody a short time later at a relative’s home in Landover.

Bernard Jr. is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections. A commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 22-0014019.

