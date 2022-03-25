UPDATE: Police Seeking Assistance in Locating Stolen Southern Maryland Radio Van

UPDATE: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has corrected their initial press release and have released the following information – Please be advised the press release has been updated as the photos disseminated were not the correct vehicle.

The photos previously disseminated are of the GMC which is not stolen but is identical in markings and vehicle wrap to the stolen 1993 Ford Econoline Van. The stolen vehicle had a vehicle registration of 70C323 displayed at the time it was stolen.

The radio station will be utilizing the GMC this weekend at a preplanned event in Callaway from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday. The stolen vehicle is the Econoline Ford Van.

3/25/2022: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a motor vehicle theft investigation that occurred in the 28000 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. The theft occurred on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at approximately 5:00 a.m.

The stolen vehicle is a 1993 black, GMC van with an orange lightbar on top of the vehicle. The van is prominently marked with Southern Maryland Radio logos to include Star 98.3, WKIK and 97.7 “The Bay.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Deputy Anthony Cucinotta at (301) 475-4200 extension 78174 or by email at [email protected]. For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

