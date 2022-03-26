Police Investigating Assault and Shooting in Waldorf

On Friday, March 25, 2022, at approximately 6:17 p.m., police responded to the 4700 block of Shady Hill Lane in Waldorf, for the reported assault in progress.

The 911 caller reported his friend was actively assaulting him and that he had struck the caller in the head with a chair before fleeing the scene in a red Hyundai Sonata, the suspect was described as a white male wearing an Amazon vest.

A witness flagged down an officer that was at Moreland’s Produce & Market, and told the officer the suspect and suspect vehicle was in the area of Harley Place on Woodville Road, with the suspect out of the vehicle taking his clothes off and throwing items in the roadway.

Officers arrived in the area of the entrance to the Smith Mine Site (Chaney’s) and located the suspect vehicle with the adult male laying in the driver seat.

Approximately seven minutes later, Officers advised the suspect had a gunshot wound to the head and requested fire and rescue personnel. A short time later, the victim was declared deceased on the scene and all fire/rescue personnel were cancelled.

However, a short time later fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene at 7:05 p.m., for the reported shooting.

While responding, dispatchers advised that police had declared the adult male victim deceased a few minutes before, and were now advising the victim had a pulse. Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter to pre-launch.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 responded and landed nearby before being cancelled a short time later. Flight medics remained on the scene to assist with the victim.

Emergency medical personnel transported the adult male victim to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

