Calvert County Detectives Seeking Identity of Counterfeit Suspect

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a passing of counterfeit money that occurred on Wednesday, March 23, and Thursday, March 24, 2022, at two 7-Eleven locations in Calvert County.

▪️ 3855 Old Town Road, Huntingtown, MD 20639

▪️ 15 N Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

The suspect pictured below passed a $100 bill at each location. She is described as a white female, approximately 40-50 years old with brown curly hair. On both days she was wearing the same clothing as pictured – a black t-shirt, green camouflage pants, and flip-flops.

Anyone with information on this suspect or incident is asked to contact Deputy Shoemaker at [email protected] Please refer to case number 22-16199. #ShareAlert

Tips can also be submitted by email: [email protected] or by using the Sheriff’s Office mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

