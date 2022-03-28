St. Mary’s County Health Department COVID-19 Testing Operations Change

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is announcing changes to the days and hours of operation at the SMCHD COVID-19 testing sites. Effective April 1, 2022, COVID-19 testing will be available for community members at the:

Behavioral Health Hub at 21625 Great Mills Rd in Lexington Park Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

SMCHD Main Office at 21580 Peabody St in Leonardtown Tuesdays & Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department (HVFD) at 24801 MD-235 in Hollywood Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Testing continues to be a key strategy in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Get tested if you are experiencing symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. For more information on SMCHD testing, please visit: smchd.org/covid-19-testing.