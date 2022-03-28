St. Mary’s County Health Department COVID-19 Testing Operations Change

March 28, 2022

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is announcing changes to the days and hours of operation at the SMCHD COVID-19 testing sites. Effective April 1, 2022, COVID-19 testing will be available for community members at the: 

  • Behavioral Health Hub at 21625 Great Mills Rd in Lexington Park
    • Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • SMCHD Main Office at 21580 Peabody St in Leonardtown
    • Tuesdays & Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department (HVFD) at 24801 MD-235 in Hollywood
    • Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Testing continues to be a key strategy in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Get tested if you are experiencing symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. For more information on SMCHD testing, please visit: smchd.org/covid-19-testing.

This entry was posted on March 28, 2022 at 3:10 pm and is filed under All News, County, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.