Mother and Daughter Serving in the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office Together

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to celebrate Women’s History Month in March. Meet Corrections Corporal Dannette Barrow and her daughter Andrea Barrow, who is currently a cadet with the agency.

Cpl. Barrow joined the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office in 2011, relocating here with her family from Maine. Coming from a military family, Cpl. Barrow previously served in law enforcement and her daughter aims to follow her mother’s career path in becoming a corrections officer.

“When you tell yourself what you’re going to do, you can do it,” Cpl. Barrow said.

