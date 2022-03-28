Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Package Theft Suspect in Lusby
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the male subject in these photos in reference to a package being removed from a residence in Lusby, MD.
Anyone with information is asked to contact DFC. Wilder at [email protected]
Please refer to case 22-16077.
