Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Package Theft Suspect in Lusby

March 28, 2022

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the male subject in these photos in reference to a package being removed from a residence in Lusby, MD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DFC. Wilder at [email protected]

Please refer to case 22-16077.




