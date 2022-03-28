Ribbon Cutting Planned for New North County Farmers Market Opening in St. Mary’s County

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will host a Ribbon Cutting Event at the new North County Farmers Market located at 29133 Thompson Corner Road, Mechanicsville, at 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

The new complex located on 15 acres along Thompson’s Corner Road includes a 5,100-sq-ft Seasonal Market building with 14 vendor stalls; a 5,100-sq-ft year-round Value Added Market building; a boardwalk linking the market buildings to the nearby Three Notch Trail; ample parking; and public restrooms

All St. Mary’s County Farmers Markets are preparing to open for the 2022 season. Customers will find various locally grown and locally made products, from eggs, meats, and cheeses to soap, alcohol, and baked goods.

Home Grown Farm Market

Located at 21078 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, open for the regular season Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 9:00 a.m., to 1:00 p.m. Saturdays. For up-to-date market information, visit https://www.facebook.com/homegrownfarmmarket

North County Farmers Market

Located at 29133 Thompson Corner Road, Mechanicsville, open for the season starting April 9, 2022, from 8:00 a.m., to 5:00 p.m., Monday thru Saturday. For up-to-date market information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NorthStMarysCountyFarmersMarket

California Farmers Market

Located in the BAE parking lot at the intersection of Rt. 235 and Town Creek Drive, California, Open for the season Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 9:00 a.m., to 1:00 p.m. Saturdays. For up-to-date market information, visit https://www.facebook.com/CaliforniaBAEFarmersMarket