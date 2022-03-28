One Transported to Hospital After Suspected Impaired Driver Strikes Utility Pole in California, Police Investigating

On Monday, March 28, 2022, at approximately 6:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Old Rolling Road in California, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with live power lines on a vehicle with one occupant trapped.

SMECO was requested to expedite a response to the scene.



Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a utility pole with live wires on the vehicle and one occupant in the vehicle.

A short time after firefighters arrived on the scene, firefighters reported the single occupant of the vehicle was self-extricating himself from the vehicle, where he then fell/laid onto the utility wires.

Upon removing himself from the wires, the subject attempted to fight deputies and was placed into custody before being transferred into the care of emergency services.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision. Witnesses on the scene reported the vehicle was driving recklessly prior to the crash.

Emergency medical personnel transported the adult male to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

