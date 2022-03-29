Patrol Officers Apprehend Burglary Suspects in White Plains

On March 27,2022, at 3:45 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8500 block of Kingsway Drive in White Plains for the report of a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, officers observed the suspects exiting the house and fleeing on foot, and three suspects were apprehended.

Officers observed the glass to a back door had been shattered and the house was vacant.

The suspects, who are juveniles, were charged with burglary and released to their parents.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Officer Watson at 301-932-2222. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.