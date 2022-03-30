One in Custody, Three Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision Involving School Bus in Lexington Park

March 30, 2022

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at approximately 5:55 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision with injuries involving a school bus.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles and St. Mary’s County School Bus #236 in the roadway.

Emergency medical personnel transported three victims to an area hospital with various injuries. Three students and the operator of the Dodge Ram denied any injuries and consented to care refusal forms on the scene.

The operator of the Dodge Ram pickup truck attempted to flee the scene on foot before being taken into custody by Deputies.

A short time later, the operator attempted to flee the scene on foot while handcuffed before he was tackled in the parking lot of the nearby gas station.

A representative from the St. Mary’s County Board of Education responded and is assisting police with contacting parents.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.






