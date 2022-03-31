UPDATE: Lexington Park Man Arrested After Intentionally Running Red Light and Crashing Into Occupied School Bus

UPDATE 3/31/2022: Kashif Delouis Dyson, age 37 of Lexington Park, ran a red light in an attempt to commit suicide, ultimately striking two vehicles (one being a school bus occupied by 4 children) and he then slid into a 3rd vehicle.

Dyson has been charged with 7 counts of Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

3/30/2022: On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at approximately 5:55 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision with injuries involving a school bus.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles and St. Mary’s County School Bus #236 in the roadway.

Emergency medical personnel transported three victims to an area hospital with various injuries. Four students and the operator of the Dodge Ram denied any injuries and consented to care refusal forms on the scene.

The operator of the Dodge Ram pickup truck attempted to flee the scene on foot before being taken into custody by Deputies.

A short time later, the operator attempted to flee the scene on foot while handcuffed before he was tackled in the parking lot of the nearby gas station.

A representative from the St. Mary’s County Board of Education responded and is assisting police with contacting parents.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

