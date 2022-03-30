Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Dirt Bike That Killed 18-Year-Old

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that took place Friday evening involving a dirt bike and an SUV. The dirt bike operator, 18-year-old Peter Joven of Capitol Heights, died of his injuries the next day.

On Friday, March 25, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., officers responded to Pennsylvania Avenue at Silver Hill Road in the unincorporated section of District Heights.

The preliminary investigation revealed Joven was operating a dirt bike westbound on Silver Hill Road and the driver of the involved SUV was traveling southbound on Pennsylvania Avenue approaching Silver Hill Road.

The dirt bike and the SUV collided in the intersection as Joven attempted to cross Pennsylvania Avenue. Joven was transported from the scene with critical injuries.

The SUV’s driver suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please reference case number 22-0014460.