La Plata Police Officers Arrest Strong-Arm Robbery Suspect

On Monday, March 28, 2022, at approximately 12:38 p.m., LPPD officers responded to the 200 block of Kent Avenue in La Plata, for the report of a strong-arm robbery.

Investigation revealed the suspect approached and assaulted the victim from behind, forcefully removing the victim’s wallet and cellphone from his clothing. The suspect fled the area.

A lookout was broadcast for the involved and a Maryland State Police – La Plata Barrack trooper in the area observed an individual matching the description of the suspect a short distance away.

The suspect was positively identified by the victim. Subsequent search of the suspect located the victim’s personal belongings.

Jermaine Jay Mason, 34-years of age, was arrested and transported to the Charles County Detention Center for processing and charging.

Updates will be provided when a booking photo becomes available.