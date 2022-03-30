District Heights Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges After Police Recover 27 Firearms, Large Amount of Cocaine

Larry Clinton Proctor, age 33, of District Heights, Maryland, pleaded guilty to federal charges of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and cocaine, and to illegal possession of a machinegun.

The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Chief Marcus Jones of the Montgomery County Police Department; and Chief Malik Aziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

According to Proctor’s guilty plea, between May 13, 2021 and June 24, 2021, law enforcement arranged four controlled purchases of a total of approximately 194 grams of crack cocaine from Proctor. On each occasion, Proctor confirmed the amount of the purchase and the meeting time and location. At the direction of law enforcement, the person conducting the buys would meet with Proctor, obtain the narcotics, pay Proctor, then leave the area.

As detailed in his plea agreement, after the controlled buy on June 24, 2021, law enforcement stopped Proctor’s vehicle and Proctor was arrested. The serial numbers of the cash recovered from Proctor’s vehicle matched the serial numbers of the pre-recorded funds used by law enforcement in the drug transaction with Proctor.



A search warrant was also executed at Proctor’s residence on June 24, 2021. Law enforcement recovered 27 firearms from Proctor’s home, including a .357 caliber machinegun with an obliterated serial number and a 3D printed switch, which made the firearm fully automatic.

The other guns recovered included: two 12-gauge semi-automatic shotguns; a .357 caliber semi-automatic pistol; three .44 caliber revolvers; a 9mm semi-automatic pistol; five .45 caliber semi-automatic pistols—two with obliterated serial numbers; two 7.62×25 caliber semi-automatic pistols; a .45 caliber/.410 gauge caliber revolver; two .500 caliber revolver; three 7.62x39mm caliber semi-automatic pistols—one with an obliterated serial number; a.22LR caliber semi-automatic pistol; two .50 caliber semi-automatic pistols; a .308 caliber semi-automatic pistol with an obliterated serial number; and two firearms silencers.

In addition, law enforcement recovered approximately 1,358 rounds of ammunition; multiple high-capacity magazines; a tactical scope; speed loaders; two body armor vests; other firearms parts and accessories; and a digital scale with cocaine residue.

A gold Mercedes sedan was parked in front of Proctor’s home during the search. A canine unit performed a scan of the Mercedes and provided a positive alert on the vehicle. Law enforcement subsequently obtained and on June 30, 2021, executed, a search warrant on the Mercedes. Approximately 351 grams of cocaine and approximately 75 grams of crack cocaine was found in the car.

Proctor admitted that he possessed the crack cocaine and cocaine with intent to distribute it and that he possessed the machinegun and other firearms to facilitate his drug distribution.

Proctor faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for unlawful possession of a machinegun. U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm has scheduled sentencing for September 16, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. PSN, an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime, is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the FBI, the Montgomery County Police Department, and the Prince George’s County Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam K. Ake and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Engelking, who are prosecuting the case.