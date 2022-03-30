14-Year-Old Piccowaxen Middle School Student Charged with Assault and Sex Offense

March 30, 2022

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, a 14-year-old male student at Piccowaxen Middle School was charged in connection with allegations he inappropriately touched a female student.

The school resource officer was made aware of the assault and initiated an investigation.

The case was reviewed by the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the student was subsequently charged on a juvenile offense report with assault and fourth-degree sex offense and released to a parent.

There were no other incidents reported and the investigation is ongoing.

This entry was posted on March 30, 2022 at 12:01 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Education, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.