St. Mary’s County Commissioners to Host Public Forum in Leonardtown on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will host a Public Forum Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioner’s meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building, at 41770 Baldridge Street, in Leonardtown.

Public Forums allow residents to speak directly to the Commissioners on topics of their choosing. Residents may offer appreciation, questions, or suggestions in a mutually respectful format.

In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

Email: [email protected] . Mail: Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD, 20650. Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1234 to speak via telephone during the public forum. Submit a three-minute video clip to [email protected] through 5 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Those wishing to speak at the forum will receive up to three minutes to address the Commissioners. Anyone wishing to provide more detailed comments can do so via email or regular mail.

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Public Forums are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government TV 95 (SMCG TV 95) and streamed live on the St. Mary’s County YouTube Channel.

For those without access to cable television or the internet, a listen-only line is available by calling 301-579-7236; Access code: 963443