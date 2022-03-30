Two 16-Year-Old Washington D.C. Teens Charged with Murder After Shooting at Prince George’s County Mall

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged two teenagers for a recent fatal shooting in the city of Hyattsville. The suspects are both 16 year old males from Washington, DC. They are charged as adults. The teens are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Daquan Dockery of Washington, DC.

On Friday, March 25, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers with the Hyattsville City Police Department and Prince George’s County Police Department responded to a shooting inside of the Mall at Prince George’s in the 3500 block of East-West Highway.

The victim was located inside of a store suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Through various investigative techniques, investigators developed the identities of the suspects. With the assistance of the Metropolitan Police Department, they were arrested this morning, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Washington, DC, where they remain pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident and are working to determine whether the suspects knew the victim. The motive remains under investigation, although preliminarily, detectives believe the fatal shooting may have stemmed from a dispute.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides that occur in the city of Hyattsville.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 22-0014468.