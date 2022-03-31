Dean Lynn Gilroy, 61, of Benedict, MD, passed away March 26, 2022.

Dean was born on February 19, 1961 to Jerry and Dottie Summers in Leonardtown, MD. Dean Lynn grew up in the small water front town of Benedict, MD. Dean Lynn along with her siblings bonded with fellow Benedict friends that turned into family. The “Benedict Crew” could be found selling crabs at Shorter’s, swimming in the Patuxent River, spending time at the Pier, or always having fun times together. Benedict was home.

After graduation, she landed her first job as an account clerk for National Capital Bank, in Washington DC. Shortly after she began her insurance career at Blackmond Insurance in Hughesville which developed into a 38-year long career with Edward L. Sanders Insurance Agency in La Plata, MD. Dean Lynn is fondly described as the most dedicated, hardworking, and selfless employee that has ever walked through the doors of Sanders. During her tenure at Sanders, she developed lifelong relationships with coworkers that turned into family and clients that turned into friends.

In 1978, she met Philip “Doug” Gilroy, and they wed in 1984. Going on to have two children, Phillip “Brent” Gilroy of Mechanicsville, MD, and Brittany Sobocinski (Benjamin) of Bel Alton, MD. Dean Lynn and Doug were happily together for 44 years and married for 38 of them. Their love and commitment to each other stood the test of time.

Fondly known as the “Queen of Christmas,” there wasn’t a store that Dean Lynn wouldn’t wonder into. Dean Lynn often spent her time spoiling all the people that she cared about. She always gave the perfect gift and truly loved giving to others. Aside from shopping, there was nothing Dean Lynn loved more than spending time with her family. Gatherings in Benedict, holidays, summer days on the boat, weekend girl’s trips to Virginia Beach, or simply having dinner, Dean Lynn thrived when she was with her loved ones. But her true pride and joy was her granddaughter, Maggie. Maggie and “Nanny” had a bond like no other that will last the test of time.

She is survived by her children Phillip “Brent” Gilroy of Mechanicsville, MD, and Brittany Sobocinski (Benjamin) of Bel Alton, MD, her brother Jay Summers (Debbie), her sisters Jaci McNally of Canyon Country, CA and Michelle Mills (John) of Benedict, MD, her granddaughter Margaret “Maggie” Sobocinski and her beloved nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 2nd from 10-12 with prayers after at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. Burial immediately following at Old Fields in Hughesville, MD.

