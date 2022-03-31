Thomas “Tommy” Howard Miller Jr., 39, of Hubert, NC passed away at his home March 18, 2022.

He was born August 15, 1982 to Thomas Howard Miller Sr. and Peggy Sue Stinnett.

Thomas was originally from Maryland where he married his beloved wife, Kristi Lee Miller on March 25, 2011. He was a self employed trim carpenter. He enjoyed fishing, music, eating crabs, watching movies, the Redskins, and playing games on his phone. Thomas loved spending time with his family with whom he was very close to.

In addition to his beloved wife Kristi, Thomas is survived by his children: Kaydence Tiffany Miller (17), Madison Rylee Miller (12), and Thomas “Trey” Howard Miller III (8); his mother, Peggy (Ernest) Stinnett; father Thomas Miller; sisters Connie Miller and Misty Meads; step-siblings Anna Small and Tony Stinnett, along with seven nephews and 3 nieces and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, brother-in law Michael Meads, and step-brother Brandon Stinnett.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD from 1:00pm to 4:00pm with prayers recited at 3:00pm with Celebration of Life immediately following at American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville, MD.

Condolences to the family can be made at Brinsfield Funeral Home.