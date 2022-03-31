Charles Alfred “Allie” Burch, Sr., 82, of Lexington Park, MD passed away peacefully on March 19, 2022 at home with his loving family at his side.

He was born on December 18, 1939 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Howard Burch and Mildred Marie Thompson Burch.

Charles worked as a carpenter and a waterman for most of his life until he became disabled and unable to work. Many of his friends and family called him by his nickname “Allie”. He loved to listen to the Baltimore Orioles games and Nascar on his radio. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his seven children: George William Burch (Wendy) of Lexington Park, MD, John Edward Burch (Lisa) of Monroeville, PA, Charles Alfred Burch Jr. (Danielle) of King George, VA, Joseph Burch of West Virginia, Elizabeth Burch of Bristol, TN and Melissa Burch of West Virginia; his fourteen grandchildren: Michael, Tabby, , Billy, Ashley, Vincent, Rachael, Tyler, Autumn, Alexis Burch, Charles Burch III, Julian Jones, Connor Burch, Autumn Rose Burch, Michelle Lynn Burch and Britany Marie Burch and seven great-grandchildren: Dalton Richmond, Nevaeh, Mattie, Brooklyn, Victoria, Shelby and Jamie; and his sister Ellen Flood.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his daughter Mary Burch and his siblings Doris Jean Buckler, Snookie and Tommy Burch.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 4:00 p.m., by Reverend Joe Orlando at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, Post Office Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.