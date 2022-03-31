Charles Henry (Chuck) Beitzell, 73, of Bushwood, MD, passed away peacefully from Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma on February 24, 2022 at home with his loving family by his side. Born on August 4, 1948 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late George Lee Beitzell and Frances Martha (Battenfield) Beitzell. He was the oldest of four children.

Chuck was in the generation of change; although only 7 at the time, he remembered Hurricane Hazel where the family barns were leveled. Incomes for many moved from farming the land to harvesting shellfish on the Potomac and its tributaries. The Naval Base expansions and technology explosions changed the character and opportunities of the county. Chuck graduated from Holy Angels Catholic School and was in the inaugural graduating class from Chopticon in 1966.

As a young adult he helped on the family farm raising tobacco and he also worked on the family boat oystering and clamming. When he was 16, he would drive his father’s refrigerated truck to the Eastern Shore after school with the daily catch of soft shell clams. It was a great adventure for a 16 year old. He had many stories to tell! Once he graduated, his adventures continued from working as an apprentice machinist for Nike AFB; to building circuit breakers at Mini-Tech; to traveling to Marathon Key in Florida where he worked in maintenance for a hotel and sidelining as a First Mate on a deep sea fishing boat. His entry into the labor force was adventurous but he was homesick for his high school sweetheart, which led to his return to Bushwood and 53 years of a story book marriage and home life.

A few years after marrying Rose (Yoder), he found his ideal job working for a “small” company, AT&T, where his world burst wide open to the technological development of the communications we enjoy today. His commitment to his craft was much the same as we see in kids today playing their video games. He enjoyed his work, was good at it and rewarded with many trips including exciting places like Alaska, Australia, Haiti, Japan and Hawaii. Sometimes, Rose was able to travel with him, which was a great bonus! He was detailed to support emergency operations for FEMA in disaster relief and developing secure communications on Air Force 1. He received many commendations for his work.

Thirty years with AT&T and fifteen years with BAE System gave him many colorful friends that made his life interesting and meaningful. He was so glad to have shared his life with them.

He was a great connoisseur of food and could tell you what alley to turn into to find the best dish in any town he travelled. He was our own Anthony Bourdaine. Most of all, he was a true family man and loved and supported each member unconditionally. His wife, Rose, is an accomplished artist and his three sons followed in his footsteps working in the world of IT. As a result of Chuck and Roses’ example, their sons recognize the duty and privilege of family and community. Chuck was always fun to talk to and interested in everything. He helped make this world better. For all of these things we are thankful and will always miss him.

In addition to his parents, Chuck was predeceased by his son, Stephen Alexander (February 25, 2020) and his in-laws, Rodney and Margaret (Marge) Yoder and Gerard (Jerry) Rolape. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rose, his twin sons, Charles Wesley Beitzell (Ai) of Yokosuka, Kanagawa, Japan and Caton Lee Beitzell (Dr. Ashita Goel) of Glenelg, MD, daughter-in-law, Danielle Beitzell of Seattle, Washington, and siblings Eileen Beitzell, Mary Ida Rolape and Mable (Tom) Bailey. His in-laws, Dana (Jess) Davis, Bob Martin and Dean (Peggy) Martin. Chuck was the proud grandfather of Christina Rose (Alex) and Charles Jason (CJ) Beitzell (Stephen’s); Aria and Maia (Charles’); and Sejan, Roshan, and Zayn (Caton’s).

The Beitzell family thanks everyone who shared special moments in his life. He loved and valued all of you so very much and cherished his time with each and every one of you.

Internment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 7th District Volunteer Fire Department, the 7th District Rescue Squad, or Hospice of St. Mary’s or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com