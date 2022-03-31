Francis Raymond “Ray” Currie, Sr., 64 passed away at his home in Bushwood, MD on March 23, 2022

Ray was born on December 15, 1957 to Margaret Ann Dean of Lexington Park, MD and the late Francis Jessie Currie.

Ray was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD. He married the love of his life Barbara Jean Currie on March 10, 1978 in Leonardtown, MD. They spent 44 wonderful years together. He and Barbara were blessed to raise two children together. Ray enjoyed spending time with his family and friends especially his grandchildren, Evan and Ava. He worked for Weis Grocery Store as a Butcher for over 30 years. He loved to coach Little League Baseball and girls softball, and also loved to play softball for Capt’n Sam’s. He was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan and never missed a game. He had a passion for music and playing the guitar as well as attending local auctions.

The family will receive friends for Ray’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with 7:00 p.m. prayers recited by Rev. Joe Orlando, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment is private.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean (Trossbach) Currie; a son, Francis Raymond Currie, Jr. and his spouse Christy; a daughter, Robin Faye (Currie) Lape and her spouse Victoria; two grandchildren, Evan Matthew Currie and Ava Madison Currie; two brothers, James Allen Currie and Michael Currie; and one sister, Jeannie Barnes. He was preceded in death by one brother, Robert “Bobbie” Dewayne Currie, Sr.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 7, Avenue, MD 20609 and the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department. P.O. Box 206, Avenue, MD 20609.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.