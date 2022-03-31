Eva Maria Harris of Mechanicsville, MD passed away unexpectedly on March 18th, 2022.

Eva was born on May 24, 1962 to Claus Dieter and Erika Maischhofer in Pforzheim, Germany.

She attended Nordstadtschule and Schanzschule in Pforzheim, Germany. She completed her education as a licensed hair stylist.

Melvin “Mel” Harris and Eva began their 41 year union in 1981. They were married for nearly 39 years, resulting in an abundance of family and friends.

She is survived by her husband Melvin, her daughters Julia Harris of Chesapeake Beach MD, Juanita Harris of Windsor, CO, and Jennifer Harris of Great Mills, MD. She also leaves behind three grandchildren Roman, Emersyn, and Mila Foote. In Germany, she is survived by her father Claus Dieter, older sister Monika Maischhofer of Arnbach DE, younger sister Susanne Fries of Niefern, DE and her nieces and nephew Laura, Nicolai, and Emily Fries.

Eva was known for her love of animals and nature. She loved horseback riding, training dogs, and caring for her many pets at home. Her garden was a flourishing work of art every summer. She loved to bake and share her culinary creations.

Eva was blessed with an abundance of experiences from around the world. In the 90’s she was known for hosting great parties and providing her German friends and family with American culture. Once she moved to the United States, she proudly shared her German heritage with those around her.

Her friends knew Eva as kind and giving. She participated in Alzheimers awareness, she was an active participant in the local German community and was always offering help to those in need. Eva became a naturalized US citizen on May 25, 2011 and subsequently assisted hundreds of other Germans in their journey to citizenship.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 12p.m. to2p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated by Rev. Joe Orlando at 1p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held at a later date.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.