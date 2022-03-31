After a courageous, year long battle with cancer, James “Kevin” Lorence, 56, of St. Inigoes, MD passed away on March 28, 2022 with his loving family at his side.

He was born on March 27, 1966 in Leonardtown, MD to James Melvin Lorence and Frances Marie “Dumplin” Abell Lorence of St. Inigoes, MD.

Kevin is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, and a 1984 graduate of Great Mills High School. The majority of his career was spent working as a landscaper for Mitchell Landscaping, and later as a meticulous groundskeeper at Brinsfield Funeral Home. Kevin aspired to own his own landscaping company, and most recently started a small landscaping side business. In 1986, Kevin proudly joined the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. He has served 35 dedicated years and was recently appointed honorary Lieutenant. When Kevin wasn’t at the Fire Department he enjoyed hunting, watching NASCAR with his father, rooting for the Washington Nationals, and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys. He loved spending time with his family, especially his great nephew and niece.

In addition to his beloved parents, Melvin and Dumplin, Kevin is also survived by his sister, Carole Koeniger (Bob) of Venice, FL and Johnson City, TN; his nephews, Blaine Koeniger (Christy) of Hollywood, MD and Justin Koeniger of Canton, GA; his great nephew, Landon Koeniger; great niece, Abigail Koeniger; and extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends for Kevin’s Life Celebration on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., with Fireman’s Prayers at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Peter Giovanoni on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Blaine Koeniger, Justin Koeniger, David Dean, Alex Pulliam, Bart Pulliam, and Joe Cooper. Honorary pallbearers will be his great nephew, Landon Koeniger, and Kevin’s comrades at Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

Memorial contributions in Kevin’s name may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 520 Ridge, MD 20680.

