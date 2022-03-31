Harry Richard Errington, 91, of California, MD, passed away on March 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on October 15, 1930 in Skipback, PA, he was the son of the late Anna Leamy Errington and Robert W. Errington. Harry was the loving husband of Gwendolyn Charlotte Errington, whom he married in Litchfield Park, AZ. Harry is survived by his children Douglas Craig Errington of Naples, FL, Jeffrey Lane Errington of Leonardtown, MD, Robyn Lynn Strayer of Leonardtown, MD, his brother Arthur Errington of Bonita Springs, FL, and 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Harry graduated from Schwenksville High School in 1948. He served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1974, retiring after 23 years in 1974. While serving in the United States Navy, he was in the Vietnam War, Korean War, and earned the Bronze Star with combat V, Combat Action Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Good Conduct Meal (third), Occupation Service Medal (Europe), National Defense Service Medal (2nd), Vietnam Service Medal with 3 stars, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was also a member of the American Legion, VFW, and Elks. He moved to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1966, and worked for the United States Navy as an Aircraft Maintenance Officer, retiring in 1974.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM in Patuxent Presbyterian Church, California, MD with Pastor Matt Pooley officiating. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM in Arlington National Cemetery Arlington, VA. Serving as pallbearers will be Lane Errington, Grant Errington, Adam Errington, Zack Errington, Charlie Cates, and Chris Calhoun. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Widmer, James Moss, and David Rosser.

