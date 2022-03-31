James Gilbert Stone, Sr., “Jimmy”

J ames Gilbert Stone, Sr., “Jimmy”, 84, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on March 5, 2022 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on August 20, 1937 in Medley’s Neck, MD, he was the son of the late Mary Mildred Johnson and the late Joseph Vernon Stone. Jimmy was the loving husband of Dorothy Cecelia Hall Stone, whom he married on October 25, 1958. He is survived by his children Gail Stone (Dan Orwig) of Loveville, MD, Jimmy Stone, Jr. (Rolanda Stone) of Loveville, MD, and Joyce Stone of Leonardtown, MD, his siblings Jean Nelson of Leonardtown, MD, Linda Oliver of Mechanicsville, MD, and Charles Stone of Leonardtown, MD, his grandchildren Amber Stone Premore and Justin G. Stone, as well as his great grandchildren Anthony James Premore and Emelynn Rose Stone. Jimmy was preceded in death by his siblings John F. Stone, Jack Stone, Shirley Forsythe, Doris Bean, and Barbara Logan.

Jimmy was a QA Inspector for Patuxent River and Naval Research Lab, retiring in 2001. He enjoyed crabbing and working in his garden with his Farmall tractor. Jimmy also enjoyed spending time with his great nephew, Brandon Peacher, working on projects in his “man cave”.

All services will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.