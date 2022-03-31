Mary Elizabeth Hanks

Mary Elizabeth “Butsy” Hanks of Lexington Park, Maryland died at the age of 73 on Sunday, March 6, 2022, while under the care Hospice of St. Mary’s. She was born on September 23, 1948, in Washington, DC and was the daughter of the late Mary Jane (Rawlings) Nicholson and William Landon “Pappy” Nicholson.Ms. Hanks is survived by her daughter, Misty Michelle Hanks of Washington, PA, her son, Woodrow Wilson Hanks III of Church Hill, TN, and granddaughter Alexis McKenzie Hanks. She is also survived by her brother Jack Nicholson of Glendive, MT; her sisters Linda Gragg-Bolick of Waldorf, MD, Nancy Badeaux of Lockport, LA, and Andrea Nicholson of Capitol Heights, MD; and a host of nieces, nephews, and their children. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Brenda Nicholson. Also surviving is her significant other Rudy Kramer of Lexington Park, MD and her daughter’s fiancé M. Scott McBride of Washington, PA.

A 1966 graduate of Bladensburg High School, Mary lived most of her life in Maryland, but also resided for a short time in Glendive, MT and Colonial Beach, VA. She had a career as a medical insurance claims processor for the Northwestern National Life Insurance Company.

Mary enjoyed keeping up with her extended family and chronicling their lives with photos and scrapbooks. It was fortunate that she had the joy of spending time with family during the last several days of her life.

A funeral service is scheduled on Wednesday, March 16 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home at 41590 Fenwick Street in Leonardtown, MD with a family visitation at 8:30 a.m. and a public visitation preceding the service at 9:00 a.m. A short graveside service will be held immediately following the funeral at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD. Serving as pallbearers are Alan Badeaux Sr., Alan Badeaux, Jr., John Donaldson, Jason Donaldson, Erick Gragg, and Kristian Gragg.

In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Hospice at St. Mary’s, 44724 Hospice Lane

, Callaway, MD 20620, phone 301-994-3023, https://www.medstarhealth.org/locations/hospice-of-st-marys.