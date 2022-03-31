Mary Ellen Barone

Mary Ellen Bowles Barone, 78, of St. Mary’s City, Maryland passed away on March 10th 2022. She was born on April 11, 1943, in Leonardtown, Maryland and was the daughter of the late Susan Alberta Ellis Bowles and John Ignatius Bowles, Sr. Mary was the loving wife of the late Robert “Bob” James Barone, whom she married in August of 1981 in Ventura, California and who preceded her in death in July of 1991.

Mary is survived by her children, Leslie Abell Thomas (Todd Groszer) of St. Mary’s City, MD, Robin Marie Abell of Van Nuys, California, Timothy Wayne “Tim” Abell (Diana Abell) of Lusby, Maryland, Sharon Ellen “Shari” Abell (Scot Rebello) of Oviedo, Florida, her loving Yorkie companion, Mischa, her grandchildren, Danielle Catherine Voegeli (Nick), Tyler Paige Ditoto, Jordan Samantha Abell, and her great-grandchildren, Braelyn Madison Moore, Annabella Catherine “Annie” Voegeli and Alexander Emil “Alex” Voegeli; along with her siblings Howard Frederick “Freddie” Bowles (Kitty), Susan “Sue” Josephine Huber (Arnie), Francis Anthony “Tony” Bowles (Pat), Catherine Norma Hill, Mildred “Denise” Lundberg (Paul), Thomas Randall “Randy” Bowels (Karen), Brenda Lee Long (TV), Lucy Mae Elkins (Evan), Gerald “Jerry” Allen Bowles (Punkin), Donald “Donnie” Ellis Bowles (Ellen) and sister-in-law Mary Edna Bowles. She was preceded in death by her siblings Anna Mae Bowles, John Ignatius “Brother” Bowles, Jr., Barbara “Jean” Russell, James “Jimmy” Henry Bowles, Sr., and Sharon Ann Bowles.

Mary grew up in St. Mary’s County and graduated from Leonardtown High School. After meeting the love of her life, Bob, she moved to Ventura County, California in 1981, where she lived for 20 years, before returning to St. Mary’s County. She was a medical receptionist for various physicians in both Maryland and California. Mary was very well known and loved by the many patients she helped provide care to.

Mary was a devoted mother and Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her closest companion for the past nine years was her Yorkie, Mischa, whom she loved dearly. Mischa accompanied her on all of her travels and the two were inseparable. Mary enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family and loved to entertain. She was known for her cooking and could always be counted on to arrive at a function with a delicious baked item. Mary loved traveling and cruising which included trips to Hawaii and various destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. She enjoyed several hobbies which included bowling, bunco, horseshoes, kayaking, reading, working on puzzles, crossword puzzles and sewing. The garden was where she was most happy, and she was known for her beautiful landscapes. In her later years, she reunited with friends from high school and loved meeting them for lunch and playing Scrabble.

A private celebration of life will be held to honor her. Donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Hospice of St. Mary’s County.