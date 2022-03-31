Margaret Janet Gatton “Nana”,90, passed away on March 14, 2022, in Hollywood, MD. Born on December 28, 1931, in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late James Cox Harris and Amanda Victoria Cline Harris Heeter. She married Frank Starr Gatton in Holy Name Church, in Washington, DC on January 28, 1950. They were married for 60 years.

She attended Notre Dame Academy in Washington, DC. She was a daycare provider for over 30 years, foster mother, CCD teacher, and den mother. Margaret was a member of Catholic Daughters, and St. Vincent de Paul. She loved to travel, read, and play scrabble. Along with playing pitch, and canasta with family and friends. Her greatest joy in life was her family and friends.

She is survived by her children and their spouses Marvin Gatton (Gail), and Janet Norton (Henry). Along with her 13 grandchildren Angela Howe, Christina Goshorn (Donald), Bruce Norton (Becky), James Norton, Mark Norton (Kristen), Mike, Shane, Shannon, Jason Gatton (Jennifer), Jessica Mosher (Matt), Emily Gatton, Katie Gatton, Robbie Lee, and Chris Gatton (Amanda). Twelve great grandchildren Mercedes Umpstead, Sheldon Howe, Brendon Gatton, Cassi Gatton, Landon Gatton, Halli Gatton, Talon Gatton, Jacob Goshorn, Lily Grace Norton, Will Norton, Carleigh Norton, Cameron James Norton, Remi Lee, Megan Ferriter (Tyler), Harper Norton (Margaret), Myra Norton, Jasper Gatton, Abigail Mosher, Madison Mosher, and one great great grandchild Michael Greyson Ferriter.

She is preceded in death by her husband Frank, her sons John Phillip “JP” Gatton, Michael Gene Gatton, Christopher Gatton, and Frankie Gatton.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 21, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 10:00 AM in St. John’s Catholic Church Hollywood, MD with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Gatton, James Norton, Bruce Norton, Mark Norton, Jacob Goshorn, Donald Goshorn.

In Loving Memory of Margaret Gatton, donations made be made to St. John’s Regis Catholic Church 43927 St. John’s Road Hollywood, MD 20636.