Glenn Anthony Morgan, 59, of Scotland, MD, formerly of Bushwood, MD, passed away on March 15, 2022 in Laurel Regional Hospital, Laurel MD after a long, hard, and courageous battle with COVID pneumonia. Born on January 19, 1963 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late James Roy Morgan Sr. and the late Margaret L (Quade) Morgan. Glenn is survived by his siblings Roy Morgan Jr. of Clearwater FL., Dennis Morgan (Sandy), Jean Nelson (Donnie), Steve Morgan (Cindy) of Mechanicsville MD., Gail White (Roger) of Abell MD., Kathy Guy of Leonardtown MD., and Kevin Morgan (Lisa Wyant Valley) of Chaptico MD. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Bobby Guy, sister-in-law Barbara Morgan, nephew-in-law Charles Greenwell, and great-nephew Steven Alan Cusic Jr.

Glenn was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD. He attended Chopticon High School, Morganza Md. He worked for over 20 years at the commissary on the Naval Air Station Patuxent River MD. He was a diehard Redskin/Oriole fan, and wasn’t in favor of the Redskins changing the team’s name. In the summer Glenn enjoyed eating hard crabs, his moms famous corn soup, hot biscuits, and sweet tea. He loved picking strawberries, blackberries, and helping his sister Kathy make strawberry jam.

Glenn was a unique individual who enjoyed his walks to Point Lookout, reading about and reliving the Civil War history that took place at the most southern point in Maryland. His ability to tell stories and recount things that happened years ago was an amazing trait (even if you had heard the story once or twice before, you were going to hear it again). He was a huge fan and supporter of the paranormal world Fredericksburg Paranormal Research and Investigations (FPRI), and Paranormal in The Funhouse. Belle Grove Plantation, King George, VA was his second home of choice. He loved investigations, ghost tours, history, and ghost stories – but most importantly, he loved the community and friends he found himself among that added to his already large family. Glenn never met a stranger, and was always ready and willing to offer a smile, kind words, and a helping hand. But most of all Glenn loved his family. He looked forward to family get togethers, and the holidays especially Christmas, so he could be with the ones he loved. He would light up when he was with his family, he loved telling stories and listening to others talk about the “good ole days”, and never left without saying “I love you”.

The family will receive friends on 22 March 2022 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm in the Mattingley Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. prayers at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on 23 March 2022 at 10:00 am at Mattingley Gardiner Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery Bushwood MD. Pallbearers will be: his brothers Steve Morgan and Kevin Morgan, his nephews JF (Noodles) Nelson and Jason Guy and his nieces Michelle White and Christi Morgan.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be: his brothers Roy Morgan Jr. and Dennis Morgan, his sisters Jean Nelson, Gail White and Kathy Guy, and his nieces Carrie Ann Greenwell, Leslie Morgan, Tina Pierce, Jessica Griffin, and Miranda Carter, and members of Belle Grove/Paranormal family

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023