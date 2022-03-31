Phillip A. Metzger, 39, of Hollywood, MD, passed away suddenly on March 19, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born October 15, 1982 at Calvert Memorial Hospital, beloved son of Danny S. Metzger and Laurie M. Dorsey, step-son of Joe P. Dorsey. He was the grandson of Sally and the late Edward Metzger of Inverness, FL, the late Carolyn and Walter Barcikowski of Hollywood, MD and the late Catherine and Shaffer Dorsey of Hollywood, MD. Phil was the loving big brother of Elizabeth Metzger, brother-in-law to Jamie Metzger, and uncle to Alexander Metzger, all of California, MD.

As a boy Phil was very active in the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts with his dad. He graduated in 2001 from Leonardtown High School, where he enjoyed being a part of the school’s drama club and participating in the production of and acting in plays. Between Scouts and school Phil would make many lifelong friends. After high school, Phil worked for a few locally run businesses until he moved to Florida in 2004, where he would work towards many IT certifications that would lead him into the IT Security field, working as an IT Security Engineer for a contractor for the National Science Foundation.

Phil was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, except for the 5 years he spent in Florida where he met his soulmate and the love of his life Stephanie K. Dilimone. Phil and Steph married on October 9, 2009 at a Buddhist Temple in Ocala, Florida. While living in Florida they welcomed a beautiful baby girl into their lives, Reagan Mae. Phil then moved his growing family back to St. Mary’s County, where they would then welcome their sweet son Rocco Miguel (Rocky). They would live for a short time in Hollywood Shores before he was able to move his little family to Mill Pond Road, in Hollywood, where he himself grew up. He was so happy that his children would be able to grow up playing in the same woods and around the same pond that he did.

Phil loved and cherished his family. They would spend many fun days in the pool. He liked to splash everyone with a cannon ball, throw the kids around in the water and do massive waves with the kids by jumping in the pool at the same time. Nights were spent around the fire pit, roasting hot dogs and marshmallows, and making s’mores. He enjoyed going for mid-day walks with the family dog, Luna, and hiking with his children and his mom in the woods around the pond.

Phil taught Reagan & Rocky how to fish off of the pier and also liked taking them out on the pond in his john boat to fish. He and Steph would spend every night curled up talking about their day and watching shows together. He truly was a wonderful husband and father.

Phil practiced meditation and Buddhism, always striving to be the best version of himself. He was a loud advocate for better treatment and de-stigmatization of ADHD and mental health disorders. He was also very passionate and vocal about equal human rights for the LGBTQIA+ community, black lives matter and other marginalized communities.

Phil is also survived by his aunts Marianne Preston, Donna Bean (Leonard), Nancy Snellings, and Ann Dorsey, all of Hollywood, and Dee Diaz (JJ) of Nevada; his uncles Jimmy Johnson of Lusby, Johnny Johnson of Lusby, and Edward Barcikowski (Julie) of King George, VA; many great aunts and uncles, and many, many cousins. He was preceded in death by his aunts Kerri Metzger and Kristi Hardgrove.

Private services were held on March 25, 2022, at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home & Cremations Services, for the immediate family.