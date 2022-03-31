Margaret Canter DeLozier, “Grandma”, “Bebal”, “Big Mama”, 89, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on March 22, 2022 at her home. Born on November 11, 1932 in Hughesville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Marguerite C. Canter and the late Frank W. Canter. Margaret was the loving wife of the late George A. DeLozier, Sr., whom she married on August 19, 1950, and who preceded her in death on January 9, 1986. She is survived by her children R. Wayne DeLozier (Dina) of Mechanicsville, MD and Elizabeth D. Murphy (Lewis) of Mechanicsville, MD, her sister Elizabeth Huntt of Charlotte Hall, MD, as well as eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her son George A. DeLozier, Jr. and her siblings Francis W. “Tommy”, James E. Canter “Jimmy”, Charles R. “Dickie”, Louise Ryce, Carrie Copsey, and Anna Mae Murphy.

Margaret graduated from La Plata High School, and moved to St. Mary’s County, MD when she married George. She worked as a secretary for MDIA, an electronic inspection company, for many years. Margaret loved spending time with family and friends. Her great pleasure was keeping her yard and flower beds in top shape. She was a wonderful cook and fed anyone visiting. Margaret enjoyed country music and belonged to the Country Music Dance Club that met at Compton Church. She loved to travel and saw many sights and made many friends during the bus trips she went on. Margaret will be remembered for her kind nature and willingness to help others. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, as was her wish.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 28, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10:00 AM with Father Chip Luckett officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Buster Canter, Bobby Long, Emory Bowling, Gary Johnson, Damien Thomas, and Cole Bowling. Honorary pallbearer will be Dan Hayden.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.