Travis Andrew Davis, born on May 22, 1993, was granted his angel wings on March 25, 2022. Travis was 28 years young; while his life was cut short, he managed to create such a memorable life while touching so many others along the way. Born to Brian and Tina Davis, Travis attended Holy Angels Sacred Heart School where he excelled in basketball, and later Chopticon High School where he enjoyed participating in the football and wrestling programs.

Travis had an unassuming and captivating smile that could put anyone at ease. If you were to talk with him, even for a moment, you quickly became familiar with his infamous laugh; it was one of the most beautiful things about him. His sense of humor was second to none and he was as compassionate as he was funny. He loved all animals and children. In his youth he raised lizards, ferrets, dogs, and his last cat named Mufasah held a special place in his heart. Most would describe him as someone sweet and loving with a childlike spirit. We are proud to have been able to call Travis our son and brother.

Travis was a hard worker and was resilient in the face of adversity. He was a person who provided exemplary effort and support to the teams he was a part of. He had just completed his 100th Amazon delivery working for Catalyst Consulting & Logistics, LLC where he was well-liked and appreciated.

Travis is survived by his loving family, mother Christina Davis Hurst and stepfather Jim Hurst, sisters Shannon Stone (Jason), Samantha Anderson (Alex), and Taylor Davis (Michael), grandparents Bobby and Dianne Anderson and Ann Davis, nephews and nieces Parker, Finley, Brielle and Adalynn Stone, uncles Blair Anderson (Connie), Jeff Davis (Cathy), Danny Davis, aunts Pam Clarke (JD) and Amy Roche (KJ), cousins Dusty and Davey Anderson, Lee Pilkerton, Caitlin and Daniel Clarke, Kayla, Austin and John Roche, Jacob, Matthew, Brian, and Emily Davis.

Travis was preceded in death by his father Brian Davis, maternal grandparent Bill Davis, and paternal great grandparents Robert and Lucy Anderson.

Memorial Poem:

“May the winds of heaven blow softly

And whisper in your ear

How much we love and miss you

And wish that you were here”

-Author Unknown