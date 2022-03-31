Sarah Ann (Hill) (Butler) White passed away on March 26, 2022, after an extended illness at her home in Oakville, MD. She had been under the care of the St. Mary’s County At-Home Hospice Program Team. Sarah was born on June 6, 1933, in Oakville, MD, and was the daughter of parents George Edward Hill and Mary Beatrice Hill, both deceased. She was predeceased by her sisters, Elizabeth Jones, Eleanor Stewart, Elsie Berry, and Agnes Young and her brothers, Alex Courtney and Parren Courtney.

In her first marriage to Phillip Butler (deceased), she was blessed with eight children; Philip (Louise) Butler, Sr. (Deceased), George (Lala) Butler, James (Darleen) Butler, Joseph Butler (deceased), John Pamela) Butler, Thomas Butler (deceased), Larry (Wanda) Butler, and Shirley Butler. She instilled in her children a strong work ethic and to make sure they stayed together as a team. Also left behind to cherish her memory are 16 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Sarah attended St. Joseph’s Colored Catholic School to 8th grade and completed four years of night school at various times throughout her life. She attained certifications as a Home Health Aide and Food Supervision as well as volunteered services at hospitals in Roanoke, VA and Washington, DC. A few of her employers included St. Mary’s Academy, Leonardtown Nursing Home, Senior Citizens Food Service in Washington, DC, and private home health care for several families in DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Her hobbies included canning fruits and vegetables, sewing, embroidery, latch hook, cruel, scrapbooking, Wordfind, Family Feud, old movies and music, and reading.

In 2006, Sarah was interviewed, photographed, and video recorded for the nonprofit Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions Oral History Project. Her information was subsequently published in the book, “Justice Rolls Down” the St. Joseph’s Parish Housing Project, published in 2014 by Michael McCauley.

Sarah was surrounded by her loving children, grandchildren, and other relatives in the weeks preceding her death.

The family would like to acknowledge the outstanding support received by the St. Mary’s County Hospice Program. Their caring attitude and dedication to making our mom and family comfortable is greatly appreciated.

Visitation services will be held at the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD on Monday, April 4, 2022 from 9:00AM to 10:00 AM, with the family memorial service immediately following at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. There will be no repass. The family requests masks be worn to cover the nose and mouth.

