Bryans Road Man Charged with Rape and Sex Offense After Posing as Teen and Lured 14-Year-Old Victim to Residence

On Wednesday, March 29 at 6:00 p.m., officers were made aware of a sexual assault that occurred in the 2700 block of Coppersmith Place in Bryans Road, MD.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim, a 14-year-old, met the suspect via a social media app and agreed to go to the suspect’s home after the suspect presented himself as a teenager.

Once the victim was inside the house, the suspect, Randall Jnbaptiste, 47, of Bryans Road, sexually assaulted the teen.

The victim was able to flee from the house and notify a parent. Jnbaptiste was arrested and charged with second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense.

On Thursday, March 31, a judge ordered Jnbaptiste to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

There are no similar reports and the investigation is ongoing.

