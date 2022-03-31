Bryans Road Man Charged with Rape and Sex Offense After Posing as Teen and Lured 14-Year-Old Victim to Residence

March 31, 2022

Randall Jnbaptiste, 47, of Bryans Road

On Wednesday, March 29 at 6:00 p.m., officers were made aware of a sexual assault that occurred in the 2700 block of Coppersmith Place in Bryans Road, MD.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim, a 14-year-old, met the suspect via a social media app and agreed to go to the suspect’s home after the suspect presented himself as a teenager.

Once the victim was inside the house, the suspect, Randall Jnbaptiste, 47, of Bryans Road, sexually assaulted the teen.

The victim was able to flee from the house and notify a parent. Jnbaptiste was arrested and charged with second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense.

On Thursday, March 31, a judge ordered Jnbaptiste to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

There are no similar reports and the investigation is ongoing.


Randall Jnbaptiste, 47, of Bryans Road

This entry was posted on March 31, 2022 at 6:02 pm and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.