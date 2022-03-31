No Injuries After Single Vehicle Rollover in Hollywood

On Thursday, March 31, 2022, at approximately 5:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Hollywood Road in Hollywood, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned with entrapment.

15 firefighters from Hollywood responded and arrived on the scene in under 3 minutes to find a single vehicle off the roadway with the single occupant trapped.

Firefighters extricated the patient in under 5 minutes.

The single occupant signed care refusal forms on the scene and all fire and rescue personnel returned to service.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the collision.

