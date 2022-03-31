No Injuries Reported After Kitchen Fire in Lexington Park

On Thursday, March 31, 2022, at approximately 6:43 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Valley Lee responded to the 21700 block of Princeton Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported structure fire.

911 callers reported their neighbors residence was on fire in the kitchen area.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a small fire in the kitchen and extinguished it in under 5 minutes.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated two of the occupants for injuries, and obtained two care refusal forms on the scene.

No injuries were reported and all units returned to service after approximately 20 minutes.

