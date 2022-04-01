Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Pedestrian in Waldorf, Two Transported to Hospital

On Thursday, March 31, 2022, at approximately 9:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the McDonalds located at 3300 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find one victim laying in the roadway with police officers performing CPR.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene, two occupants were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.