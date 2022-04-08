UPDATE: Suspect Arrested in Connection of Fatal Fire That Killed Woman and 1-Year-Old Daughter in 2-Alarm Fire in Waldorf

UPDATE 4/8/2022: On Thursday, March 31, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers and local fire departments and EMS responded to the 3000 block of Heathcote Road in Waldorf for the report of an altercation and a fire.

After the fire was extinguished, investigators located Rashawn Cline, 27, and her daughter, Dashawn Cline, 1, inside the residence; they were deceased.

During a joint investigation with the Office of the State Fire Marshal and detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, investigators determined the fire was an arson and deliberately set.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) ruled the deaths of Rashawn and Dashawn Cline a homicide as a result of the fire.

Vincent Anthony Fisher, II, 46, who lived at the residence, was identified as the suspect. Immediately after the fire, Fisher was arrested and charged with assaulting another resident of the house that occurred just prior to the fire; he was being detained at the Charles County Detention Center.

Based upon the findings of the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the OCME, on April 7, Fisher was charged with first-degree arson and murder.

The victims were the daughter and grandchild of Fisher’s girlfriend who lived at the house. Fisher is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.



On March 31 at 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Heathcote Road in Waldorf for the report of an assault and a house fire.

Once on the scene, the townhouse was completely engulfed in flames.

After the fire was extinguished, an adult female and an infant girl were located deceased inside the residence.

They were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

At this time, detectives are working with the Office of the State Fire Marshal to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The identity of the decedents will be released once they have been positively identified. The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE 4/1/2022: A spokesperson from the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association confirmed personnel found an adult female and a child during searches of the residences. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Diane Richardson has stated the victims will not be identified until all family members have been contacted and they are not expanding on the relationship between the woman and child.

Richardson provided the following comments. It’s unclear if the fire was an accident or if it was started intentionally, an assault happened at the home before the fire, and it is not known who was involved in the assault or whether those involved died in the fire.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.



On Thursday, March 31, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf, La Plata, Hughesville and surrounding departments responded to the 3000 block of Heathcote Road in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

The 911 caller reported they could see fire in a residence across the street from them.

Prior to the arrival of firefighters, 911 dispatchers advised they had received multiple 911 calls reporting the house was on fire and advised there was a domestic disturbance at the same address.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy fire showing from a two-story multi-family building and requested a 2nd alarm, and a short time later firefighters advised multiple subjects were possibly trapped inside.

Due to holes in the floor, stairs, and a roof collapse, evacuation tones were sounded and all firefighters were ordered to exit the structure.

After all personnel completed accountability checks with incident command, crews re-entered the structures to extinguish the remaining fire.

Approximately 40 minutes into the incident. Firefighters located a deceased female in the original fire building, and reported they’re still searching for another missing subject.

The original building on fire was reported as 3070 Heathcote Road, with additional fire damage to 3072 Heathcote Road.

Emergency medical personnel transported an adult male to an area trauma center with unknown injuries. The victim reported he was inside of building 3070.

Charles County Police and the Maryland State Fire Marshal are investigating.

This incident is ongoing, and updates will be provided when they become available.

The American Red Cross was requested for 4 adults and 2 children from unit 3072.

All photos are courtesy of the Charles County Fire/EMS PIO, Bill Smith.

